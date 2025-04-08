Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 6,708 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,708 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1,578.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 13,088 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth $236,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 56.5% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 27,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 241,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $34.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.38. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $34.03 and a one year high of $40.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

