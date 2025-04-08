Titleist Asset Management LLC Buys 238 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $68.08 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $78.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.32. The stock has a market cap of $115.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.88.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.