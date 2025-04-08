Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 145 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Reliance during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Reliance by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Reliance by 1,216.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Reliance in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Reliance by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $263.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.83. Reliance, Inc. has a one year low of $250.07 and a one year high of $342.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Reliance Increases Dividend

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.52). Reliance had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Reliance’s payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 31,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $9,356,990.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,115,919.60. The trade was a 25.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Reliance from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Reliance from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.17.

Reliance Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

