Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 208 Shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Danaos were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaos during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Danaos by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Danaos by 340.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,941 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaos by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaos Price Performance

DAC stock opened at $69.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Danaos Co. has a 12-month low of $65.62 and a 12-month high of $98.25.

Danaos Announces Dividend

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The shipping company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.02). Danaos had a net margin of 49.81% and a return on equity of 16.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaos Co. will post 29.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Danaos in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

