Quadrant Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,824 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 4,055 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 37.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,870 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 15,837 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,540,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $37,311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BUD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

NYSE:BUD opened at $59.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $45.94 and a 12 month high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

