Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 45,535 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,535 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $34,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 518.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,510,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $324,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,202 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 558.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 471,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $101,253,000 after buying an additional 400,265 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at $63,829,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Wix.com by 1,382.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 259,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,708,000 after buying an additional 242,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Wix.com by 1,383.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 124,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,146,000 after acquiring an additional 116,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WIX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wix.com from $249.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group set a $250.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.16.

Wix.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $147.36 on Tuesday. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $247.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 62.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65.

Wix.com declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Wix.com

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.