Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 22,895 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,895 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $31,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,481,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $6,902,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $291.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $332.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.12. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $230.39 and a 1 year high of $417.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $735.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.74 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UTHR. UBS Group upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.25.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In related news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.62, for a total transaction of $3,646,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at $939,625.74. The trade was a 79.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.18, for a total transaction of $3,367,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,606.58. This trade represents a 23.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,500 shares of company stock valued at $29,502,480. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

