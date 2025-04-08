Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $7.26 Million Investment in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 58,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,255,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $294,524,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,174,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,180,000 after buying an additional 1,736,258 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 4,227.0% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 711,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 695,474 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,120,000. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,490,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,687,000 after purchasing an additional 477,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Water Works from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.86.

American Water Works stock opened at $142.20 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.34 and a 52 week high of $155.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.23. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

