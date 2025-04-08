Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Stock Price Down 6.2% – Time to Sell?

Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 92.50 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 94.70 ($1.21). 148,078,359 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,435% from the average session volume of 5,841,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.01 ($1.29).
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.23) price target on shares of Helios Towers in a report on Thursday, March 13th.
In related news, insider Tom Greenwood bought 76,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £76,941.80 ($97,940.17). 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Helios Towers is a leading independent telecommunications infrastructure company, having established one of the most extensive tower portfolios across Africa and the Middle East. It builds, owns and operates telecom passive infrastructure, providing services to mobile network operators.
Helios Towers owns and operates telecommunication tower sites in Tanzania, Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo Brazzaville, Ghana, South Africa, Senegal, Madagascar, Malawi and Oman.
Helios Towers pioneered the model in Africa of buying towers that were held by single operators and providing services utilising the tower infrastructure to the seller and other operators.
