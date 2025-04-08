Branicks Group (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Trading Down 8.1% – Time to Sell?

Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.93. 9,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 3,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39.

About Branicks Group

Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) is Germany's leading listed specialist for office and logistics real estate with 25 years of experience on the real estate market and with access to a broad-based network of investors. Our business is based on a regional and inter-regional real estate platform with nine offices on the ground in all major German markets (with VIB Vermögen AG included).

