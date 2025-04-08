Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Trading 1.6% Higher – What’s Next?

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) rose 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.93. 425,607 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,193,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Intrusion in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Intrusion Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of -1.26.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intrusion Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intrusion

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTZ. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intrusion in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intrusion by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 22,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections.

