Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Trading Down 32.5% – What’s Next?

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 32.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.77 and last traded at $8.77. Approximately 5,563 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,013% from the average daily volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Biotage AB (publ) Stock Down 32.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.36.

About Biotage AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Biotage AB (publ) provides solutions and products in the areas of drug discovery and development, analytical testing, and water and environmental testing. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems; sample preparation products; plasmid purification solutions; oligo synthesis solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biotage AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotage AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.