Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Lowered to Hold Rating by DA Davidson

DA Davidson cut shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

BW has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.64. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99. The firm has a market cap of $34.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $200.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.07 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BW. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 181.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 97,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 62,598 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 7,213,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,830,000 after acquiring an additional 487,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

