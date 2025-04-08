Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $136,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,367,267,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,993,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,227.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 656,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,814,000 after purchasing an additional 655,457 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5,975.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,076,000 after purchasing an additional 532,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 831,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,791,000 after purchasing an additional 417,507 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $326.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $419.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $386.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

