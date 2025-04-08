Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,030,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 81,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $129,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 85.3% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 34,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 15,779 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 20.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 443,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,460,000 after buying an additional 20,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 19,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $95.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.23 and a twelve month high of $153.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.31. The company has a market capitalization of $81.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 97.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Baird R W lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.18.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

