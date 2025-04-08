Concentrum Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 940 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Concentrum Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,824,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,110,000 after buying an additional 182,648 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 25,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $6,549,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,174,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,676,000 after purchasing an additional 58,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $214.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $179.20 and a 52-week high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.77.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,606,323.93. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,069.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,698,459.65. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,848 shares of company stock valued at $19,987,908. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

