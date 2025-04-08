Bank of Montreal Can Trims Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,867,559 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 716,969 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $176,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 188.9% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total transaction of $2,150,466.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,039,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,576,384,617.36. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $2,668,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,820.16. This represents a 83.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 599,988 shares of company stock valued at $59,094,530 in the last 90 days. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT opened at $88.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 256.53% and a net margin of 29.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fortinet from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.77.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

