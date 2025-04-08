Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 47,572 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,823,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,572 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $210,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,637,301,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,646,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,802,803,000 after buying an additional 1,639,870 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,170,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,978,394,000 after buying an additional 1,028,818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,649,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,794,000 after acquiring an additional 655,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,780,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,624,773,000 after acquiring an additional 643,669 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

IJR opened at $93.33 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.68 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.35 and a 200-day moving average of $115.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

