Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 416,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,480 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cummins were worth $145,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $499,490,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,082,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,961,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,650 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $71,279,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Cummins by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 771,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,381,000 after purchasing an additional 188,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE CMI opened at $275.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.70. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $260.02 and a one year high of $387.90.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $395.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cummins from $424.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Cummins from $310.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $430.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $370.33.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

