Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 218,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,512 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $35,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $562,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,834,765. This represents a 3.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $129.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.72 and a 52-week high of $186.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.46 and a 200 day moving average of $162.05.

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.