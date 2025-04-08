Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $598,000 Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEG. StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $114,208.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,372,009.60. The trade was a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PEG opened at $77.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.52. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.03 and a fifty-two week high of $95.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.99.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.