Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 966,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 304,726 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $38,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FE. Balanced Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

NYSE:FE opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.95.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FE

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.