Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,568 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,561,399 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $217,319,000 after acquiring an additional 899,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,350,016 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $825,398,000 after purchasing an additional 579,525 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 16.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,153,924 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $41,391,000 after purchasing an additional 160,268 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in HP by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 34,682 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 21,805 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 146,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after buying an additional 47,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $39.80.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.2894 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. HP’s payout ratio is 41.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $453,734.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $613,817.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169 shares in the company, valued at $4,814.81. This trade represents a 99.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Barclays raised their target price on HP from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of HP from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

