Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,053,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,194 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $36,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Kyndryl by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,683,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,434,000 after buying an additional 2,033,549 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,856,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 656.2% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 547,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,942,000 after purchasing an additional 475,063 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,323,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,133,000. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Edward Sebold sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $1,177,825.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 132,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,688,594.94. This trade represents a 17.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 55,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $2,374,456.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,374.37. This trade represents a 55.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kyndryl stock opened at $28.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $43.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.26, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.91.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KD. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Kyndryl from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

