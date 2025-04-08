Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 3,265 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 98.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 405.0% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

ACWI opened at $104.97 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.31 and its 200 day moving average is $119.57.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

