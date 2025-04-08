Realty Invest Transcontinental Acquires 1,700 Shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Stock

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 1,700 shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.48 per share, with a total value of $29,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,415,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,710,421.44. This represents a 0.05 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Realty Invest Transcontinental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 27th, Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 2,000 shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $34,980.00.

On Monday, March 24th, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 2,000 shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00.

On Friday, March 21st, Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 480 shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.48 per share, for a total transaction of $8,390.40.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 3,500 shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $61,775.00.

On Monday, March 10th, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 1,500 shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.62 per share, for a total transaction of $26,430.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 21,678 shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $390,204.00.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Stock Performance

Shares of IOR stock opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.57. The firm has a market cap of $70.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.15.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Company Profile

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, currently holds a portfolio of notes receivable. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships.

