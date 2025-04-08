Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,974,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430,281 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $106,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 243.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,130,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,121,000 after buying an additional 120,714 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,642,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $574,000.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock opened at $30.03 on Tuesday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $40.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average of $36.42.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1576 per share. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.