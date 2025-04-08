Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Position Increased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,646 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1,034.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 806.5% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TOL. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $189.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $166.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.57.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $95.09 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $94.52 and a one year high of $169.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 6.88%.

Insider Activity

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $46,443.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,107.88. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

