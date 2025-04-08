Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 458,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,888 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $156,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POOL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pool by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,443,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,514,950,000 after buying an additional 21,870 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Pool by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,260,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $474,886,000 after acquiring an additional 232,914 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Pool by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,042,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $355,435,000 after purchasing an additional 224,674 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 977,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in Pool by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 636,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,840,000 after purchasing an additional 129,780 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Stock Down 3.8 %

POOL opened at $303.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $335.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $293.51 and a 12 month high of $402.45.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $987.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.04 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 31.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total value of $3,460,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,577 shares in the company, valued at $21,651,642. The trade was a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $385,245.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,105. The trade was a 11.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $344.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.33.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

