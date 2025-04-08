Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 303.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Caitlin John LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 335.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $68.12 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $133.58. The firm has a market cap of $85.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.37 and a 200-day moving average of $101.18.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 138,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $12,988,391.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,137.08. This represents a 59.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total value of $620,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,249.20. This represents a 5.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 411,001 shares of company stock valued at $39,362,831 over the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

