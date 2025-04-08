Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGMS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,993,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,144 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $644,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,913,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,195,000 after buying an additional 546,392 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors bought a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000.

CGMS opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1376 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

