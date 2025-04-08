Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 717 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTQI. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF stock opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.47 million, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.55. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $21.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

