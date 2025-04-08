Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,335,575,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $800,725,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $619,600,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 561.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $396,028,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $517.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $583.36 and its 200 day moving average is $487.52. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $267.76 and a 1 year high of $652.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.92 and a beta of 1.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $555.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $545.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $475.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.47.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

