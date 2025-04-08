Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$119.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$121.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$146.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$109.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of PD opened at C$57.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$816.81 million, a PE ratio of 3.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of C$52.86 and a 1-year high of C$109.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$71.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$81.93.

In related news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 3,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.66, for a total value of C$263,499.70. Also, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 5,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.66, for a total transaction of C$396,686.26. 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

