iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Position Cut by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,081,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,208 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $119,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16,685.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,884,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849,641 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,031,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,399 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $123,698,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 442.7% in the 4th quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,923,000 after buying an additional 214,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 310,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,305,000 after buying an additional 193,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.29. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.91 and a 52-week high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.3836 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

