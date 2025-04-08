Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,104 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $123,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Watsco by 57.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $472.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $496.01 and a 200 day moving average of $499.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.00. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $396.82 and a fifty-two week high of $571.42.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 7.04%. Analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.70. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Watsco from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James began coverage on Watsco in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Watsco from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $486.25.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

