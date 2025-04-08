Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 3,584 Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNA. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $148,839,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth about $145,342,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth about $57,738,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,128,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,813,000 after buying an additional 127,859 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 201,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,039,000 after buying an additional 116,319 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,860 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.05, for a total value of $2,325,883.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,310,898.80. The trade was a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total value of $7,611,764.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,221,278.24. This represents a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,011 shares of company stock worth $12,116,859. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Snap-on Price Performance
Shares of SNA opened at $310.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $337.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.15. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $252.98 and a fifty-two week high of $373.90.
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 21.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Snap-on Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $2.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.90%.
About Snap-on
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
