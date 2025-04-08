Brokerages Set Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target at $28.69

Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.43.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday, March 28th. National Bankshares set a $25.00 target price on Schneider National in a research report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Schneider National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

Schneider National Stock Performance

NYSE:SNDR opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.10. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $33.90.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schneider National by 11.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,384,000 after acquiring an additional 83,439 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 58,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,419 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 356.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Schneider National by 11.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

