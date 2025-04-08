Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires 7,100 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

NYSE:HI opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.46. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $50.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average of $29.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently -28.66%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

