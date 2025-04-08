Aviva PLC Has $19.70 Million Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,503 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $19,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,202 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.14, for a total value of $1,635,862.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,963,108.50. This trade represents a 4.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total transaction of $625,957.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,008,550.80. This trade represents a 8.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,342 shares of company stock worth $5,486,094 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Garmin to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $171.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Garmin from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Garmin from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.80.

Garmin Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $180.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.13. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $138.86 and a 12 month high of $246.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 22.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.25%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

