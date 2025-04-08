Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,210 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Macy’s by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,137,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,832,000 after purchasing an additional 774,693 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,689,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,059,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,143,000 after acquiring an additional 35,935 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Macy’s by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,512,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,461,000 after acquiring an additional 411,412 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Macy’s by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,314,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,116,000 after acquiring an additional 419,261 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Antony Spring sold 20,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $264,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,073,373.92. This represents a 6.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy M. Preston sold 2,780 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $35,250.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,887.64. This trade represents a 37.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,751 shares of company stock valued at $537,790. 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of M opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.73. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $20.70.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.1824 dividend. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on M. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price target on Macy’s in a research note on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Macy’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

