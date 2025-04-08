Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 76,544 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 73.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,909 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 76,544 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of IMO stock opened at $61.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.44. The firm has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of $59.80 and a 52 week high of $80.17.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.4972 dividend. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 25.80%.

IMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IMO

About Imperial Oil

(Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.