Aviva PLC Boosts Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 1,336.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 192,609 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $14,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $2,493,426,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 8.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,745,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,737,000 after purchasing an additional 591,866 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,664,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 691,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,590,000 after purchasing an additional 347,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,011,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,336,000 after buying an additional 345,988 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EQR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.25 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $46,262.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,340.34. This trade represents a 2.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Fenster sold 5,340 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $384,800.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,634.42. The trade was a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,763 shares of company stock worth $1,424,217 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:EQR opened at $62.53 on Tuesday. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $59.48 and a 52 week high of $78.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.07.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.6925 dividend. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 101.84%.

Equity Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Stories

