Aviva PLC Acquires 124,752 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 858.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,752 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $15,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at $9,590,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,638,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $185,340,000 after acquiring an additional 52,116 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 2,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total transaction of $449,318.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,136. This trade represents a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $362,119.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,157.24. This represents a 8.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 1.1 %

TROW opened at $81.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.12. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.50. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 55.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (up from $111.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on T. Rowe Price Group

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.