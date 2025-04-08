World Investment Advisors Has $467,000 Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in PACCAR were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 221.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Regents Gate Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on PACCAR from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PACCAR from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $121.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.04.

PACCAR Price Performance

PCAR opened at $88.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $86.12 and a 52 week high of $123.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.54.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 12.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 16.69%.

Insider Activity

In other PACCAR news, EVP Darrin C. Siver sold 103,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $11,565,536.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,805,717.80. This represents a 62.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 6,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total transaction of $636,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,929.63. This represents a 86.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,547 shares of company stock valued at $18,261,908 in the last ninety days. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

