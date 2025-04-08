US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,347 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $21,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in US Foods by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in US Foods by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in US Foods by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David W. Bullock acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $284,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,770. The trade was a 800.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:USFD opened at $60.39 on Tuesday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $73.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.66.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USFD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on US Foods from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on US Foods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.09.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

