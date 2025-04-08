Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 901,865 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 234.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,286,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901,865 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $19,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 727.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 3.0 %

SOFI stock opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.86. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $867,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 655,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,280,691.52. The trade was a 9.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 8,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $156,708.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,497.38. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,075 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

