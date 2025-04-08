Trek Financial LLC Makes New $320,000 Investment in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT)

Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Trump Media & Technology Group by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance

DJT opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $56.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 45.33 and a quick ratio of 47.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.97.

Insider Activity at Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group Profile

In other news, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 21,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $431,709.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,521,828.50. This represents a 8.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric Swider sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $97,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,014.73. This trade represents a 11.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 53.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

See Also

