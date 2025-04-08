Trek Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Trek Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 93.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 41,966 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 6,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $685,244.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,351.53. This trade represents a 19.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total value of $1,762,463.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,103.60. The trade was a 75.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,183 shares of company stock worth $13,948,476. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $91.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $135.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $66.80 and a 12-month high of $107.17.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BSX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.91.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

