Trek Financial LLC Purchases 150 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Trek Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 61,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

SKYY stock opened at $91.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.23. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $131.54.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

